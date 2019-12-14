Zlatan Ibile Thrills Fan With Amazing Legwork At Lagos Concert (Video)

Rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile, is definitely living his moment after having a successful musical career in 2019.

His much talked about song ‘Able God’ won him series of awards as well as fan recognition.

In a recent show in Lagos, the Zanku crooner thrilled fans to some legwork dance step while singing the hit banger’ Able God’ and fans couldn’t have enough of it.

He is one of the pioneers of the ‘legwork’ dance step.

Watch the video below: