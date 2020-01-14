14-Year-Old Boy Offers To Sell His Kidney To Pay His School Fees

by Eyitemi Majeed
Isaiah Wanjala
Isaiah Wanjala

A 14-year-old Kenyan boy named Isaiah Wanjala has thrown his village, Gidea into unwanted limelight after reports emerged that he offered to sell his kidney in order to fund his secondary school education.

According to Daily Nation, the boy decided to sell off his organ because he does not think his aged parents would be able to raise the fee.

Read Also: The Man With 6 Kidneys: Meet The Father-Of-2 Who Has A New Organ Transplant Every 5 Or 10 Years

Wanjala said; “My aged parents are not in a position to raise my school fees as well as provide the basic needs for my younger brothers and sister.”

Commenting on the boy’s move, his parents Rose Andisi and Fred Wanyonyi :

“As a family, we are worried by his decision. We have tried to persuade him otherwise but he is adamant and determined to join his dream school.” This is coming after the Kenyan government notified parents and guardians of the deadline for form one admission.

Tags from the story
Fred Wanyonyi, Isaiah Wanjala, Rose Andisi
0

You may also like

Ben Bruce advocates voting by text message

Jimoh Ibrahim Advises Devaluation Of Naira

Dancer killed

[Video]: Dancers Stage Peaceful Protest For Friend Who Was Stabbed By Hoodlums

Evans leads police to his houses where he kept his victims hostage (photos)

Husband chops off wife’s fingers to stop her from furthering her education

70 FRSC Road Marshals Sacked in Kogi

APC Chieftain, 6 Others Killed In Rivers State

Ambode Appoints Olakpe As New LASTMA Boss

Pastor Bakare Continues Verbal Attack on Jonathan “Up Jesus, Down Jonathan”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *