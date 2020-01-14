14-Year-Old Boy Offers To Sell His Kidney To Pay His School Fees

A 14-year-old Kenyan boy named Isaiah Wanjala has thrown his village, Gidea into unwanted limelight after reports emerged that he offered to sell his kidney in order to fund his secondary school education.

According to Daily Nation, the boy decided to sell off his organ because he does not think his aged parents would be able to raise the fee.

Wanjala said; “My aged parents are not in a position to raise my school fees as well as provide the basic needs for my younger brothers and sister.”

Commenting on the boy’s move, his parents Rose Andisi and Fred Wanyonyi :

“As a family, we are worried by his decision. We have tried to persuade him otherwise but he is adamant and determined to join his dream school.” This is coming after the Kenyan government notified parents and guardians of the deadline for form one admission.