14,000 Applicants Screened For Teaching Jobs In Kaduna

At least 14,000 persons have applied for teaching jobs in public secondary schools in the state.

This was made known by the Chairperson of the Kaduna State Teachers Service Board (TSB), Mary Ambi, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday

Mrs Ambi revealed that the board had screened more than 14,000 applicants for 7,600 teaching jobs in the state.

Also Read: JABU Set To Confer Honorary Degrees On Gbajabiamila, Makinde At 10th Convocation

The Chairperson also gave a breakdown of people who applied, revealing that over 62,000 applicants, including holders of Masters and Ph.D. degrees, sat for the aptitude test which was held in January 2019.