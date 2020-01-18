18-Year-Old Househelp Commits Suicide In Lagos (Photo)

An 18-year-old lady identified as Abigail Felix has allegedly taken her life in the Alausa, Ikeja area of Lagos State.

Abigail, who is from the Republic of Benin, was said to have taken the deadly DD insecticide leaving no suicide note.

According to a police source, Abigail, who moved in with her employers, the family of Akinrinmade, two years ago, was responsible for cleaning the house and attending to customers at her madam’s shop.

A day before her death, Abigail had reportedly left the house without informing anyone of her whereabouts. After searching for her with no result, a case of a missing person was lodged at the nearest police station.

The police hinted that the next day, Abigail snuck into one of the rooms in the house and when interrogated, she failed to disclose where she was the previous night.

She allegedly ran into another room in the house where she locked herself in and refused to open the door. Efforts to get her out failed until the door was pulled down and she was found with foamy substances around her mouth with a bottle of the DD insecticide by her side.

She was immediately rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital LASUTH where she died as doctors battled to save her life.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Bala Elkana, says Abigail’s body has been released to the family as no foul play was suspected.