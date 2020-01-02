2-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Strangled To Death By Househelp

by Michael Isaac
Two-year-old girl
The Victim, Somkenechukwu

A two-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by a 16-year-old housemaid yesterday January 11, for reportedly refusing to wear her clothes after having her bath.

Facebook user, Somack Aju Mbaise who shared the story said the incident occurred at Ihechiowa Street off MCC Rd in Owerri, Imo State.

Sharing the information she wrote: “What a wicked world? Somkenechukwu 2yrs old was strangled yesterday by their maid, a 16yr old girl because the little girl refused to wear her clothes after taking a bath….This happened at Ihechiowa Street off MCC Rd Owerri.

“You see why I will always go for adults? Try nonsense with me, and rot in jail!

“But may evil like this be far from me and my household!”

See Photo Here:

Two-year-old girl
His Facebook Post
Tags from the story
murder, Somack Aju Mbaise
0

