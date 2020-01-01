2019 BBNaija Winner, Mercy Walks Into 2020 With Adorable Photo

As the new year begins, 2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke has shared her first photo for the new year.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the photo, the reality TV star said she is very grateful for how she ended 2019.

“I sat down today reflecting on how my 2019 started and ended, and I couldn’t be more thankful.

“Thank you all for your support and always looking out for me.

“My family, friends, Mercenaries, and everyone who loves and supports Mercy Eke, God bless you all.

“I couldn’t have done a lot without you all, so I just want you to know that I don’t take anything you do for me for granted.

“You all made my 2019 an amazing year. Thank you, thank you, thank you! May God prosper our 2020.”

