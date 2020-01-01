2020: Alex Unusual Releases Her New Year Resolution

by Eyitemi Majeed
Alex Unusual
Alex Unusual

As the new year begins, former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Alex Unusual has joined the norms by releasing her new year resolution.

Read Also: Your Body Is Not Just A Temple, Alex Unusual Advises Ladies

She made this known via her official Instagram page on 1st January 2020.

She wrote:

1: It’s you and yourself against the world.
2: Give as long as you can share. Watch it multiply and come back
3: Sleep early, it helps.
4: Less social media, more personal growth
5: It’s never over till you say so, keep pushing.
6: If you listen to 10 people, you’ll live like 10 people and that’s multiple personalities. Those ten people will still live like themselves. So who will live like you ? Nobody. You’ll just end up killing your personality. Do you.
7: Everything happens for a reason.
8: Expect less or nothing from people, you’ll hardly ever be disappointed.
9:keep your plans to yourself.
10: Nobody really hates you. They just don’t think the same way you do, they haven’t been through the same phases, different upbringing and a lot more. The don’t understand.
Cross over in/with peace. Spread love and happiness. Happy new year in a bit.

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, 2020, Alex Unusual
0

You may also like

Watch viral video of Nigerian U.S soldier who returned home after a year of service in the states

Pretty female NYSC Corps Members slay in style at recent camp carnival (Photos)

Mrs. Annie Idibia Cries A River During Interview On Inspiration FM

D’banj Shows Off His Massive And Expensive TV Worth N10M (Photos)

Lovely Moments From Tope Alabi’s Surprise Birthday Party

Meek Mill Reacts To Drake’s ‘Charged Up’ Diss Track Targeted At Him

Check Out Lovely Photo of former bread seller turned model Olajumoke’s Children

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo Worships At COZA; Says Fatoyinbo Is In Covenant With God

“I’m Ready To Die For Nigerians” – Charly Boy Says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *