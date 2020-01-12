‘2020 I Don’t Need A Yeye Boyfriend’ – Tiwa Savage Sings On Stage (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular songstress, Tiwa Savage took her performance at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Award Festival held at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos Nigeria to another level on Saturday.

Tiwa Savage
Afro Music Artiste Tiwa Savage

The single mom of mom stylishly passed a message across to her prospective male admirers during her stage performance of her hit track, ‘Attention’.

Towards the end of electrifying performance, the singer said she doesn’t want any yeye boyfriend and she is ready for a serious relationship in 2020.

Savage also said if the man doesn’t give her attention, she might get from someone ‘bigger’ than him.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Eko Convention center, Soundcity MVP Award Festival, tiwa savage
