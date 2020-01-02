2020 Prophecy: Hope Uzodimma Will Take Over Imo State – Father Mbaka

Popular Enugu cleric, Rev Mbaka has released his 2020 prophecy by claiming that senator Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressive Congress(APC) would eventually be sworn in as governor of Imo state.

Speaking during the cross-over night at his church, he described Hope Uzodimma as the agent of salvation that God has prepared for the people of the state.

Hope Uzodimma contested against the incumbent governor of the state, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the last gubernatorial poll in the state.

His words:

”In spite of all that would happen this 2020, there is hope. In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope … hope in Imo State! “Imo people have suffered (but) God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them. “He’s coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land. A new leadership that will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo.

Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma; and I empower him to, spiritually, to take over. How I do not know.”