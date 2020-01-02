2020: Samklef Vows To ‘Reblow’

A new year is often associated with people making resolutions on how they want to achieve new things among other things.

It is in lieu of this that Samklef, the producer of Wizkid‘s hit single, Tease Me and five other songs in Wizkid’s first album vowed to ‘reblow’ in this new year.

The talented producer became a household name following the success recorded by Wizkid’s ‘tease me’ single before the duo parted ways.

Speaking in a recent interview, the record producer once said he is not happy about how Wizkid dumped him after becoming a major force in the Nigeria entertainment industry.

He wrote: