2020: Samklef Vows To ‘Reblow’

by Eyitemi Majeed
Music entertainer, Samklef
Music entertainer, Samklef

A new year is often associated with people making resolutions on how they want to achieve new things among other things.

It is in lieu of this that Samklef, the producer of Wizkid‘s hit single, Tease Me and five other songs in Wizkid’s first album vowed to ‘reblow’  in this new year.

The talented producer became a household name following the success recorded by Wizkid’s ‘tease me’ single before the duo parted ways.

Read Also:Lil Bro: “Never Belittle Yourself For Clout”, Samklef Disses MI Abaga

Speaking in a recent interview, the record producer once said he is not happy about how Wizkid dumped him after becoming a major force in the Nigeria entertainment industry.

He wrote:

Tags from the story
Samklef, wizkid
0

You may also like

Why we put up our mansion for sale – Paul Okoye

Wow! History made as Miss Nigeria wins Top Model at Miss World 2017; advances to top 40 (photos)

Kemi Olunloyo Declares Intention To Run For Governor Of Oyo, Reveals Party

Nigerian Artiste 9ice

Nigerians Hail 9ice Over Burna Boy’s Grammy Nomination

Gospel artist Buchi recounts how a little boy saved him from being kidnapped by ‘Islamic militants’

“That’s How To Make N20M In One Day” – Davido Says After He Performs At 3 Different Shows In One Night (Photos)

How Baba Dee Shaped My Career – Sound Sultan

How Baba Dee Shaped My Career – Sound Sultan

Actress Kate Henshaw Show Off Her Stylish Natural Hair With Motivational Message

Ciara Discloses Her Mom Has Been Waiting For 10years To See Her On Essence Mag. Cover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *