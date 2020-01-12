2020: See Full List Of Winners At The Soundcity MVP Awards

The 2020 Soundcity MVP Award Festival has just come to an end, and it saw many of our favourites picking up an award or two.
The event which was held at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos Nigeria, was hosted by South Africa’s finest media personality Bonang Matheba was the host of the event.
See the full list of 2020 Soundcity MVP Award Festival 2020 winners below.
Best New MVP
FireBoy DML (NG)
JoeBoy (NG)
Marioo (TZ)
Rema (NG) – Winner
Simmy (SA)
Wendy Shay (GH)
Best Collaboration
Blow My Mind – Davido [NG]
Daz How Star Do – Skibii [NG]
Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee [SA] – Winner
Jama – DJ Mic Smith [GH]
Killin Dem – Burna Boy [NG]
Inama – Diamond PlatNumz [TZ]
Best Pop
Innos B [CG]
Nandy [TZ]
JoeBoy [NG] – Winner
Otile Brown [KE]
Kizz Daniel [NG]
Teni [NG]
Mayorkun [NG]
Rayvanny [TZ]
Naira Marley [NG]
Best Hip Hop
BlaqBonez (NG)
Falz (NG)
KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE) – Winner
Kwesta (SA)
Medikal (GH)
Shinski (KE)
Sarkodie (GH)
Reminisce (NG)
Ricky Rick (SA)
Zakwe (SA)
Best Duo
Black Motion (SA)
Blaq diamond (SA)
DopeNation (GH) – Winner
Ethic (KE)
Show Dem Camp (NG)
Toofan (TG)
African Producer of the Year
Cracker (NG)
Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jay Synth (NG)
Kel P (NG)
MOG (GH)
Ozedikus (NG)
Pheelz (NG)
Rexxie (NG) – Winner
S2Kizzy (TZ)
Best Female MVP
Betty G (ETH)
Daphne (CMR)
Nandy (TZ)
Sho Madjozi (SA)
Teni (NG) – Winner
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)
Best Male MVP
Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
King Promise (GH)
Sjava (SA)
Wizkid (NG)
Zlatan (NG)
African DJ of the Year
DJ Creme De La Creme (KE)
DJ Kaywise (NG)
DJ Neptune (NG)
DJ Spinall (NG) – Winner
DJ Vyrusky (GH)
DJ Zinhle (SA)
Digital Artiste of the Year
Cassper Nyovest [SA]
Davido [NG] – Winner
Diamond Platnumz [TZ]
Kizz Daniel [NG]
Mr Eazi [NG]
Yemi Alade [NG]
Wizkid [NG]
Listeners’ Choice
Baby – JoeBoy (NG)
Dumebi – Rema (NG)
Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jealous – Fireboy DML (NG) – Winner
Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)
Kainama – Harmonize (TZ)
Killin Dem – BurnaBoy (NG)
Kpo K3K3 – StoneBwoy (GH)
Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)
Viewers’ Choice
49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)
Able God – Chinko Ekun (NG)
Banomoya – Prince Kaybee (SA)
My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)
On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)
Soapy – Naira Marley (NG) – Winner
Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)
Video of the Year
49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) – Winner
Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)
Jericho – Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)
Ngwa – Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)
Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)
Song of the Year
Jealous – FireBoy DML (NG)
Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Malwhede – King Monada (SA)
Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)
Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)
Baby – JoeBoy (NG)
Case – Teni (NG)
Dumebi – Rema (NG)
Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jama – DJ Mic Smith(GH)
African Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
Shatta Wale (GH)
ShoMadjozi (SA)
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Wizkid (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)
Excellence in Philanthropy: DJ Cuppy – Winner
Excellence in Sports: Anthony Joshua – Winner
Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence: Bright Jaja – Winner
Community and Socio-Political Development: Adebola Williams & Jude Jideonwo – Winner
Excellence in Music: Innocent Idibia (2Baba) – Winner