2020: Tonto Dikeh Shares Tips On How To Grow

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to share with her fans some useful nugget on how to grow in the new year.

Read Also: Rosy Meurer Is A Better Wife Material And Not A Drama Queen: Nollywood Actor Shades Tonto Dikeh

As part of what she shared, she said it is important to be wise and strategic adding that nothing is going to change because it is a new year except one changes his/her ways.

She wrote:

As the new year begins, please be wise and strategic. Nothing is going to change because it’s a new year. Forget about the whole “new year new me” mantra, if you don’t change your ways, you’ll still get the same result.

.

Here are some nuggets to help you this year.

.

Stop comparing yourself with people and focus on your journey. It’s easy to stay in your corner and feel that the grass is greener at the other side, but the grass is greener where you water it. Focus on your journey, we all have our time. Don’t let people’s success pressurize you into looking for an easy way out.

.

Stop buying the latest phones, bags and material things when you lack investments. Many young people are caught up in material frivolities that they don’t even realize what matters. iPhone 11 is good, but how the heck do you not have any investment no matter how little bit you’re killing your self over buying an iPhone 11? Don’t try to look rich! Be rich and how do you get rich? By investing wisely!

.

Have friends with benefit!

Yes! Evaluate your friendships and kick out people you’re not also benefiting anything from. I’m not saying you should be a leech, but make friendships with the intentions to grow. Friends that only call you to drink and party? But never talk about how to grow mentally, and get better? Cut them off! You don’t need 1000 friends. One real friend is better than 20 casual friends.

.

Don’t start any relationship with “Let’s see as it goes…”

.

Define any relationship and know what you’re getting into, you can’t waste your time trying to see how it goes. It’s either they want you or not.

.

Finally, put God in everything you do. Remember that everyone won’t like you, everyone won’t help you, everyone won value you, but focus and trust God.

.

Cheers to a better 2020.