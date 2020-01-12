2023: I May Anoint A Woman As My Successor: El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state says his successor might be a woman but debunked claims that he has anointed as anyone for the position come 2023 elections in the state.

He said he may decide to pick a female just as he did when he selected his deputy Hadiza Balarabe.

El-Rufai however noted that, it’s too early to start talking about the 2023 election, saying only God knows who will replace him as the governor of the state.

He said this during a media chat which aired on major private radio stations in the state.

The governor who was reacting to rumours in social media about his decision to anoint one of his aides as a successor said that 10 persons had already shown interest.

The governor said, “I heard a lot of things where people say I have already anointed a successor. I didn’t have anybody ‎in mind that I want to replace me.

“I have many people working under me which I will want them to replace me because they are all qualified but to say I have an individual in mind, I will say I don’t. Let the masses elect the next leader for themselves and remember, only God can choose a leader.

“I went out to seek for people’s support before I was voted. So, let anybody interested in replacing me to also seek the support of the people. My prayers always is for Allah to choose the right person for the state so that the state can move forward,” he said.