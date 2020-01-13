47-Year-Old Man Kills Mother In Imo

by Michael Isaac
Nigeria Police
The Suspect, Sunday Agwim

The police have arrested a 47-year-old man identified as Sunday Agwim from Umuobom, Imo State, for hacking his own mother, Christiana Agwim, 62, to death in the early hours of Saturday.

The police public relations officer in the state, Orlando Ikokwu, said that operatives swooped on the suspect following the alarm raised by a security coordinator of the area, Jude Mbionwu.

According to the police spokesperson, after hitting his mother with a hammer, Sunday also dismembered and grounded her flesh with the object.

READ ALSO – Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Lady Who Was Stabbed In Lagos

All efforts to deposit the remains of the woman in a morgue proved abortive as the body was rejected because of the gory state.

Meanwhile, the suspect confessed to the crime but insisted that he never knew what came over him.

Tags from the story
imo state, Sunday Agwim, Umuobom
1

You may also like

Explosion: Monarch Urges FG To Step Up Protection Of Pipeline

Arrested Travelers In Abia Are Not Boko Haram Members – Arewa Youths

MTN Handed November 16 Deadline To Pay Its N1.4trn Fine By NCC

Senate Committee Invites Kachikwu Over Fuel Scarcity

Delta Earmarks N6bn For BRT Project

Boko Haram Slaughter 3 Civil Servants, Abduct 5 Women In Yobe Ambush

Boko Haram Slaughter 3 Civil Servants, Abduct 5 Women In Yobe Ambush

Benue Govt Assures Residents Of Safety

Lagos CP May Be Charged With Contempt For Failing To Produce Kidnap Suspects In Court

Gunmen Abduct Local Govt. Official In Kogi

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *