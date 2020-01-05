5 Times Governor Wike Kissed His Wife In Public (Photos)

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has demonstrated in recent times that he is not only a romantic husband but also a good kisser.

The highly outspoken governor recently set social media abuzz after a photo where he was spotted kissing his wife, Eberechi Suzzette Wike at a recent judiciary function went viral.

As a result of this, Nigerians have dug up four more times the duo were spotted kissing at a public function.

The wife is a serving judge of the Rivers State High Court of Justice.

More photos below: