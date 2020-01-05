5 Times Governor Wike Kissed His Wife In Public (Photos)

by Valerie Oke
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike while kissing his wife in public
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, wife kiss in public

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has demonstrated in recent times that he is not only a romantic husband but also a good kisser.

The highly outspoken governor recently set social media abuzz after a photo where he was spotted kissing his wife, Eberechi Suzzette Wike at a recent judiciary function went viral.

As a result of this, Nigerians have dug up four more times the duo were spotted kissing at a public function.

The wife is a serving judge of the Rivers State High Court of Justice.

More photos below:

