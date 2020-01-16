55-Year-Old Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Belgium (Photo)

A 55-year-old Nigerian man identified as Olushola Bola Omotosho Dare, was stabbed to death at his money office in Bisschopstraat, Antwerp North in Belgium on Wednesday, January 15.

The Nigerian man who ran the Western Union agency in the neighbourhood for years was treated on the spot after being found to have several knife wounds when emergency services arrived the scene of the incident by 10.30 a.m.

Olushola, however, died from injuries he sustained from the incident. It was further gathered that investigation into the murder incident is now being carried out by the murder brigade of the Federal Judicial Police Antwerp.