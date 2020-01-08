8 Years Ago On This Day, I Came Out As A Lesbian – Pamela Adie

Nigerian gay rights activist, Pamela Adie is today celebrating her coming out anniversary.

Pamela took to social media to reveal she came out to her family as a lesbian on this day, 8 years ago.

She added that this is in fact one of the best decisions she has had to make in her life.

In her words;

”Today is my coming out anniversary. I came out of the closet in this day 8 years ago. One of the best decisions I ever made.”