8 Years Ago On This Day, I Came Out As A Lesbian – Pamela Adie

by Temitope Alabi
Pamela Adie
Pamela Adie

Nigerian gay rights activist, Pamela Adie is today celebrating her coming out anniversary.

Pamela took to social media to reveal she came out to her family as a lesbian on this day, 8 years ago.

She added that this is in fact one of the best decisions she has had to make in her life.

In her words;

”Today is my coming out anniversary. I came out of the closet in this day 8 years ago. One of the best decisions I ever made.”

Tags from the story
Pamela Adie
0

