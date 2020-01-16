82 Percent Of Yoruba Actresses Share Same Boyfriend – Nollywood Actor

by Temitope Alabi
uche maduagwu
Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has taken to his Instagram page to share a piece of shocking information.

According to the actor, many Yoruba actresses share the same boyfriend.

In his words;

”There is love in sharing, but when popular actresses begin to share each others boyfriend, that is
nonsense… ����I just left a new #movie location in #Festac, and I was shocked to hear some
actresses discussing how their #yoruba actress #friend caught another Yoruba #actress in bed
with her boyfriend in his new #Lekki house, ��‍♀️honestly, I was sad because a particular
Yoruba actress complained bitterly over this same issue at an #event I was paid to attend
in #Ibadan. ��What exactly is happening in the #YorubaMovie industry? Just yesterday someone
told me how another Yoruba actress went to #Dubai just to sleep with her colleague boyfriend.”

