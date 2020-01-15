‘85% Of Top Actors Sleep With Sugar Mummies’ – Uche Maduagwu

by Michael Isaac
Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu
Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nigerian actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu has shared a little insight into the state of Nigeria’s Movie Industry, Nollywood.

According to him, 85% of A-List actors depend on sugar mummies to afford their luxurious lifestyles.

Sharing on Instagram, Uche also pointed out that he remains one of the few actors who shy away from such.

Uche also shared that there isn’t enough money being made by actors in the industry which has led them to take on this as a side hustle.

See His Post Here:

Uche Maduagwu
The Actor’s Instagram Post
