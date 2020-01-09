9ice Pens Sweet Words For His Birthday, Celebrates Mum (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
9ice
Nigerian singer, 9ice

Nigerian music star, 9ice is celebrating his 40th birthday today.

The Oyo State indigene took to Instagram to pen down sweet words to celebrate himself as he owed all the thanks to his mother.

The singer who is popularly known for his hit song, “Gongo Aso” also recently tied the knot with his third wife.

Sharing a photo of himself, he wrote: “Thanks to my mum for giving birth to me. Never regretted coming to the world through her! Thanks to my dad for just not the sperm but the advice, the time, the commitment and the prayers. Thanks to my wife for always waking me up with prayers not for her but for me. We all need more prayers.”

See Post Here:

9ice
The singer’s Instagram Post
