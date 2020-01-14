A Man Who Is A Considerate Cheat Is Manageable – Comedian Princess

Nigerian comedian Princess has shared her opinion on marriage and cheating.

Speaking while appearing on TVC’s ‘The View’, Princess opined that although she does not support cheating even as there are levels to it, she still feels a man who is considerate when cheating can be managed.

Her views have since sparked a debate online as many are of the opinion that she is wrong while others support her views.

