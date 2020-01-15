A Zoo Is Better Than Here, Says Rita Dominic

by Eyitemi Majeed

Rita Dominic
With so many happenings in the country, respected Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has opined that a zoo is better than here.

The screen diva made this known via a tweet she sent out via her official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 14th January.

The beautiful actress didn’t share with fans, the particular premise for her conclusion.

The respected actress was only recently nominated for an AMAA awards.

She wrote:

Oh my goodness! A zoo is better than here to be honest

https://twitter.com/ritaUdominic/status/1217178266152448002?s=20

