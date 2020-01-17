Abacha’s Family Kick As Government Demolishes Durbar Hotel In Kaduna

General Sani Abacha’s family have kicked against the demolition of the popular Durbar Hotel located along the Independence Way in Kaduna metropolis by the Kaduna State Government.

The hotel which was demolished on Thursday had been under litigation between the Federal Government and the late head of state’s family since 2001.

The demolition was carried out by officials of the Kaduna State Urban Development Agency to the surprise of many residents.

Speaking on the demolition, Abacha’s family lawyer, Reuben Atabor, said the hotel belongs to his client.

He said, “The Durbar Hotel belongs to the family of General Sani Abacha.

“They have been in court with the Federal Government since 2001. The family won the case.

“The Federal Government appealed and lost at the appeal court. And as I speak with you, the case is at the Supreme Court; it has not been decided.

“So, why should anybody demolish the hotel. We saw KASUPDA officials demolishing the hotel, and KASUPDA is a Kaduna State Government agency.

“The Abacha family will get justice because we are filing court motion against the demolition.”