Actor Deyemi Okanlawon, Wife Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife are today celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary.

The excited actor has since taken to his IG page to share beautiful photos of himself with his wife alongside sweet love notes.

The father of two wrote;

”Year 7 vs Year 1… as you can see her fineness has rubbed off on me and I’ve gotten better at this “gebying” of iyawo tin! 😁 #weddinganniversary
We just had an argument and I decided to bring it here for you guys to settle. Please be honest… who’s finer? Behind every successful woman… is a husband who’s happy to do “and co”! True or false? 🙄🤦🏽‍♂️

