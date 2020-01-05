Actor Junior Pope Gets Car Gift From E-Money And Kcee (Photo)

Fast-rising Nollywood actor, Junior Pope took to his Instagram page to celebrate Five-star record label boss, E-money and musician, Kcee.

The actor was gifted a Lexus Jeep by the brothers as a new year present to his family.

Also Read: Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Trolled For Making His Children’s Hair

According to Junior Pope, he considers E-money and Kcee his family considering the loads of good things they have done for his family.

The Junior Pope joins fellow Nollywood star, Sophia Williams in acquiring a new car in the new year.

See his post below: