Actor Kingsley Abasili Reveals ‘Sad Truth’ About Social Media

Nollywood actor Kingsley Abasili took to his social media page to share what he referred to as “a sad truth” about Social Media.

According to the actor, “social Media is a place where people get to know you more when you are dead than when you were alive. So Sad.”

This is believed to have been spurred by the sudden way in which deaths of people go viral on social media and an unknown individual suddenly gets very well known at death.

