Actor Kingsley Abasili Reveals ‘Sad Truth’ About Social Media

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actor Kingsley Abasili took to his social media page to share what he referred to as “a sad truth” about Social Media.

Kingsley Abasili
Kingsley Abasili

According to the actor, “social Media is a place where people get to know you more when you are dead than when you were alive. So Sad.”

Also Read: Mercy And Tacha Would Achieve More By Teaming Up” – Actor Kingsley Abasili

This is believed to have been spurred by the sudden way in which deaths of people go viral on social media and an unknown individual suddenly gets very well known at death.

See his post below:

Kingsley Abasili
Kingsley Abasili’s post
Tags from the story
Kingsley Abasili, social media
0

You may also like

Curvaceous Lady Sets Social Media On Fire With Seductive And Alluring Photos

Norway-based Artist, Appyday Reveals How Duncan Mighty Swindled Him of 1Million Naira

Nile University of Nigeria Releases Academic Calendar : 2018/19 Session

Enebeli Elebuwa To Be Buried Today

Photos: Tonto Dikeh’s tattoo artist rocks 20 Naira notes attire for Independence Day celebration

Shatta Wale admits he is a shoeshine boy as he gives Timaya a response

Genevieve Nnaji To Star In Movie With Angelina Jolie

TECNO MOBILE IS SET TO THRILL FANS WITH A MEGA SPARK PARTY!!!

Angela Okorie

You Don’t Earn Respect Where You Messed Up, Angela Okorie Tells Tonto Dikeh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *