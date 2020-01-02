Actor Sam Ajibola Engaged To His Girlfriend, Sandra

by Michael Isaac
Sam Ajibola
Actor Sam

Popular Nollywood TV star actor, Sam Ajibola has finally engaged with his girlfriend, Sandra.

The actor broke the news on social media after he shared a photo of himself and his sweetheart sharing nothing but love.

Sharing on Instagram, the actor also penned sweet words to express how he feels and what the moment means to him.

Captioning the photo, he wrote in part: “I have always been big on the kind of soul I would be spending the rest of my life with…”

See Photo Here:

Sam Ajibola
The Instagram Post
