Actor Tony Umez Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday With Sweet Photos

Veteran Nollywood actor, Tony Umez, has taken to social media to celebrate his beautiful daughter.

The actor was seen with his daughter, Princess Chiamaka Umez, who recently turned a year older.

The talented actor who has graced the screens of many Nollywood movie lovers, took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter with beautiful words and several photos of the both of them.

READ ALSO – Nollywood Actor Tony Umez Celebrates 54th Birthday With Family And Friends

Sharing the photos he wrote: “Yaaay!!! My Beauty Queen, Princess Chiamaka UMEZ is a year older today. My Omalicha, may God continue to bless and keep you, increase you exponentially and give you the joy of His Salvation through Christ Our Lord, Amen. I LOVE YOU LOADS.”

See Photos Here: