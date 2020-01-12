Actress Dakore Egbuson Debunks Divorce Rumours

by Michael Isaac
Dakore Egbuson
Nollywood Actress Dakore

Popular Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande has reacted to rumours claiming that her marriage has hit rock bottom.

It was earlier reported that the actress is facing a hard time in her marriage of ten years.

Reacting to that, she has pointed out that the claims are not true and her marriage is still fine and healthy.

Making a video on Instagram she hinted that it was all her enemy’s plans to start rumours about her.
In the video she made, her kids were seen playing and dancing, while the husband watched in excitement.

Watch Video Here:

0

