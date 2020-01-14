Actress Damilola Adegbite Offers To Help Single Mums Who Can’t Pay Their Child’s School Fees

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite has announced that she would be helping single mums whose kids are currently at home because they couldn’t afford to pay school fees.

She made this known via an Instagram post.

She wrote:

“Dear Single Mom,

“If your child didn’t go to school today because you aren’t able to pay his/her fees, please send me a DM and include your phone number. I’ll be paying 3 children’s school fees this term and by God’s grace, this is only the starting point. Please send me a message only if you are a single mother: Unmarried, Divorced, Separated, or Widowed. Tell me a little about yourself. I’ll pick based on my discretion. Please feel free to tag anyone who you know may need this, and if they aren’t on social media, you may send a message on their behalf.

P.S I will be paying directly into the school’s account.

God bless you.”