Actress Genevieve Nnaji Shares Slideshow To Celebrate New Year (Video)

Talented Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has shared a slideshow that shows just amazing she looks.

Sharing the video, she also marked the beginning of a new decade as she also prayed for new things for her fans and followers.

Genevieve is undoubtedly one of Nollywood’s beauty queens and she has also proved that as she stuns in the video.

READ ALSO – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dismisses Rumours That She And Genevieve Nnaji Are Sworn Enemies Right From Time

Sharing the video, the actress wrote: “Morph into the best version of you this coming decade.”

Watch The Video Here: