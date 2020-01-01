Actress Genevieve Nnaji Shares Slideshow To Celebrate New Year (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji
Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji

Talented Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has shared a slideshow that shows just amazing she looks.

Sharing the video, she also marked the beginning of a new decade as she also prayed for new things for her fans and followers.

Genevieve is undoubtedly one of Nollywood’s beauty queens and she has also proved that as she stuns in the video.

READ ALSO – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dismisses Rumours That She And Genevieve Nnaji Are Sworn Enemies Right From Time

Sharing the video, the actress wrote: “Morph into the best version of you this coming decade.”

Watch The Video Here:

 

Tags from the story
genevieve nnaji
0

You may also like

’40 collaborations worldwide’ – Kiss Daniel shares vital information about his music efforts & plans

I Would Build The “Baddest” Performing Arts School In Nigeria– TuFace

Photos from Davido’s 24th birthday party in Atlanta

Singer Victoria Kimani, her Nigerian bae, Stanley Obiamalu, unfollow each other on IG, just a year after throwing her an expensive birthday party

Diplomatic OPJ

Why I Left Wazobia FM: Diplomatic OPJ

Dance Queen Kaffy: “I Gave Up Finishing My Degree Programme”

Samklef Ends His Beef With Wizkid On Instagram

If heaven is where Adeboye, Kumuyi and others will go, then I don’t want to go there – Facebook User

Save this! Your child will die before the end of this month – Actress Etinosa proclaims on fan who mocked her for stripping nude

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *