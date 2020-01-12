Actress Iyabo Ojo Contemplates On Having Another Child

Actress Iyabo Ojo
Nollywood actress and mom of two, Iyabo Ojo is contemplating having another baby.

Iyabo, whose kids are in the university, took to social media to share the photo of a beautiful toddler while asking if she should have another baby as the baby in the photo is too cute.

Read Also: Iyabo Ojo Becomes First Celebrity To Congratulate 9ice On Third Wedding

In her words;

”Could just not ignore 💞💞💞💞💞 who’s cutie is this? She is so adorable 👄👄❤ my ovaries are calling 😜 should I have one more for the road ”

Her post has since garnered so many comments with one from Toyin Lawani,saying;” Which road Epe abi ojota 🤣”

 

