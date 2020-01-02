Actress Mary Macjoe Clashes With Fan For Prophesying Marriage Into Her Life

Nollywood actress, Mercy Macjoe clashed with an Instagram follower after the latter prophesied marriage for her in 2020.

Trouble started after the screen diva shared a new photo on her page and the fan replied her thus: ‘May you get married this year because you have been slaying for too long.’

Read Also: Popular Footballer Ends 12-Year-Old-Marriage To Start Relationship With Ex-wife’s Niece

Replying to the follower, the actress said: “What if I decide not to get married? Would you divert this message to all the old women in your family?”

See screenshot of their exchange below: