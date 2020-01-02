Actress Mary Macjoe Clashes With Fan For Prophesying Marriage Into Her Life

by Eyitemi Majeed
Actress Mercy Macjoe
Actress Mercy Macjoe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Macjoe clashed with an Instagram follower after the latter prophesied marriage for her in 2020.

Trouble started after the screen diva shared a new photo on her page and the fan replied her thus: ‘May you get married this year because you have been slaying for too long.’

Read Also: Popular Footballer Ends 12-Year-Old-Marriage To Start Relationship With Ex-wife’s Niece

Replying to the follower, the actress said: “What if I decide not to get married? Would you divert this message to all the old women in your family?”

See screenshot of their exchange below:

Tags from the story
Mercy Macjoe
0

You may also like

Olamide & His Girlfriend Having Fun

She Suffered Me oh, So As Her Punishment, She Must Give Me 8 Children – Basketmouth

Oloshi! Teni Entertainer brutally slammed for insulting a white man

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran To Start A Family?!?

“I Will Choose A Man That’s Rich Over A Man That’s Good In Bed” – BBN’s Bisola Aiyeola reveals

Davido Accused Of Murder By Actress Caroline Danjuma (Photos)

Davido Shows Off His Large Stack Of Dollars

Chris Brown Tattoos Rihanna On His Neck

Davido Fires Shot At Basketmouth For Dissing Him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *