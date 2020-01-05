Actress Nnaji Charity Hints On Being Subjected To Domestic Violence

Nigerian actress, Nnaji Charity has taken to Instagram to share a disturbing post in which she sought the prayers of her fans and followers.
The actress hinted on being subjected to domestic violence as she attached #SAYNOTODOMESTICVIOLENCE in her post.
Information Nigeria recalls the actress made headlines months ago with her faceoff with Dubai-based Nigerian businessman, Mompha while he was in the custody of EFCC.
Nnaji revealed she is currently facing what she feared as a single mother and she has no option.
In her words;
“HARD TIME FOR ME,
I NEED PRAYERS.
MY FEARS AS A SINGLE MOM BUT I REALLY DON’T HAVE AN OPTION RIGHT NOW.
#SAYNOTODOMESTICVIOLENCE”
See the full post below: