Actress Nnaji Charity Hints On Being Subjected To Domestic Violence

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian actress, Nnaji Charity has taken to Instagram to share a disturbing post in which she sought the prayers of her fans and followers.

Nollywood Actress Charity Nnaji
Nollywood actress, Charity Nnaji

The actress hinted on being subjected to domestic violence as she attached #SAYNOTODOMESTICVIOLENCE in her post.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress made headlines months ago with her faceoff with Dubai-based Nigerian businessman, Mompha while he was in the custody of EFCC.

Nnaji revealed she is currently facing what she feared as a single mother and she has no option.

In her words;

HARD TIME FOR ME, 

I NEED PRAYERS.

MY FEARS AS A SINGLE MOM BUT I REALLY DON’T HAVE AN OPTION RIGHT NOW.

#SAYNOTODOMESTICVIOLENCE”

