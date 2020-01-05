Actress Nnaji Charity Hints On Being Subjected To Domestic Violence

Nigerian actress, Nnaji Charity has taken to Instagram to share a disturbing post in which she sought the prayers of her fans and followers.

The actress hinted on being subjected to domestic violence as she attached #SAYNOTODOMESTICVIOLENCE in her post.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress made headlines months ago with her faceoff with Dubai-based Nigerian businessman, Mompha while he was in the custody of EFCC.

Nnaji revealed she is currently facing what she feared as a single mother and she has no option.

In her words;

“HARD TIME FOR ME,

I NEED PRAYERS.

MY FEARS AS A SINGLE MOM BUT I REALLY DON’T HAVE AN OPTION RIGHT NOW.

#SAYNOTODOMESTICVIOLENCE”

