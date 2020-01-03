Actress Rukky Sanda Hits The Club With Her Boo To Usher In New Year (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Rukky Sanda was recently filmed partying with her alleged boyfriend at a club to usher in the new year.
The duo, who were all smiles, marked the dawn of the new decade in each other’s arms.
In the video, the shy muscular hunk tried to shield his face from the camera as he didn’t want his face in the public.
According to reports, the 35-year-old Nollywood star had a romantic relationship with the American singer, Akon in 2007 and Jamil Abubakar in 2014.
Watch the video below:
