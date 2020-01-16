Adekunle Gold And Simi Celebrate Wedding Anniversary In Cape Verde (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singers, Adekunle Gold and Simi are presently enjoying their wedding anniversary in Cape Verde.

Adekunle Gold, Simi
Adekunle Gold, Simi

Adekunle Gold and Simi are presently in Cape Verde for their wedding anniversary and we are loving the vibes they are sending out on social media.

On Thursday, January 16, 2020, Simi took to her Instagram stories where she shared pictures of  Adekunle Gold and herself all cozy as they celebrate their wedding anniversary in Cape Verde.

Recall that a few days ago, Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrated their wedding anniversary and they penned heartfelt messages to each other on that special day.

See pictures below:

Simi
Simi
Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold and Simi
Simi
Simi
