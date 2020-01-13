Adekunle Gold, Simi Celebrate Their 1st Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold and Simi are today celebrating their first year wedding anniversary.

Adekunle Gold took to social media to pen a sweet message to his wife.

Sharing a photo of Simi plaiting his hair, the ‘Ire’ crooner wrote;

”1 year in and I can’t even begin to say how blessed I am that it’s you I am doing this love something with.

“You amuse me, you make me laugh, hard, you are so beautiful, I am lucky I get to love you forever. Here’s to more beautiful memories together, doing great exploits and living our lives on our terms.

Love you forever babe.”