Adekunle Gold, Simi Celebrate Their 1st Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold and Simi are today celebrating their first year wedding anniversary.

Adekunle Gold took to social media to pen a sweet message to his wife.

Sharing a photo of Simi plaiting his hair, the ‘Ire’ crooner wrote;

”1 year in and I can’t even begin to say how blessed I am that it’s you I am doing this love something with.

“You amuse me, you make me laugh, hard, you are so beautiful, I am lucky I get to love you forever.  Here’s to more beautiful memories together, doing great exploits and living our lives on our terms.
Love you forever babe.”

0

