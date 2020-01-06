Adekunle Gold Speaks On The Fast Pace Of January

If you are still wondering when the new year began, well today, Monday is already 6th and the month is gradually winding down.

As a result of this, popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has reacted to the rate at which the first month of the year, January, is winding down.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Monday, 6th December, the singer described the rate at which January is winding down as ‘unbelievable.’

He wrote:

This January fast o. Unbelievable.