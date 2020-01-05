Afia Schwarzenegger Sends Strong Warning To All Her Haters

by Temitope Alabi
Afia Schwarzenegger
Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian media personality and comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has penned an open message to all her haters this 2020.

Taking to her IG page, Afia first prayed for her followers before ending the message with a special one for all her haters.

”Listen to the agenda 2020:
The power of God in you is stronger than the world against you….
I said you dont need everybody to endorse you to legitimize you…
All you Need is God not them so tell them to Fuck Off!!!
Fake Friends:Fuck off!!!
Frenemies:Fuck off!!!
Social media Haters:Fuck off!!!!
I dont know you but you got something to say about me based on what u read or heard: FUCK OFF!!!!!!”

