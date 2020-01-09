After Slapping Incident, Pope Francis Kisses Nun, Welcomes Pilgrims (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Pope Francis
Pope Francis

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, is in the news again and this time, it’s not for slapping a pilgrim.

Pope Francis, just a week after he was filmed slapping the hands of a woman who grabbed his hands has shown the world how loving he can also be.

The pontiff kissed a nun on the cheek, after jokingly asking her if she won’t bite him, seemingly in reference to the incident where his hand was grabbed by a supposed fan last week.

Walking through a large hall on Wednesday before his weekly General Audience, a nun gestured to the pope asking for a kiss, “A Kiss, Pope!” She said.

The pope responded with a joke, replying: “You bite!” Calm yourself I’ll give you a kiss’

Francis then said, “Promise you won’t bite?”

The nun nodded affirmatively and the pope then kissed her on the cheek.

Watch The Video Here:

