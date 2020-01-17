Again, Another Building Collapses In Lagos

An uncompleted three-storey building has reportedly collapsed at 12 Alasepe Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota in Lagos State.

According to reports an unidentified man was trapped under the rubble before the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, rescued him on Friday.

According to the DG of LASEMA, Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu the building collapse has affected the adjacent structures but the resultant crowd is under control.

He further stated the remaining parts of the collapsed building will undergo controlled demolition since no one is trapped under the rubble anymore.