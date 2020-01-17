Again, Another Building Collapses In Lagos

by Olayemi Oladotun

Image result for Just In: Another Building Collapses In Lagos

An uncompleted three-storey building has reportedly collapsed at 12 Alasepe Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota in Lagos State.

Lagos Building Collapse
Lagos Building Collapse

According to reports an unidentified man was trapped under the rubble before the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, rescued him on Friday.

Also Read: Lagos State Trader Bags Death Sentence For Robbery, Rape

According to the DG of LASEMA, Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu the building collapse has affected the adjacent structures but the resultant crowd is under control.

He further stated the remaining parts of the collapsed building will undergo controlled demolition since no one is trapped under the rubble anymore.

Tags from the story
Lagos building collapse, LASEMA
0

You may also like

Regrets As NDLEA Nabs Student For Hiding Cocaine In Sandals

TECNO CROWNS THE EFFORTS MADE BY WORKERS NATIONWIDE WITH #MyCXHustle

Spectranet Bags 4G LTE ISP Award, Maintains Market Position

Flood Submerges President Jonathan’s Village too

44 People Slaughtered In Borno Village

Fashola Okays Appointment Of 4 Judges

Police Arrest 3 For Kidnapping, Hacking Teenager In Ogun

Gov. Shettima Cuts Short Foreign Trip, Says Troops Have Regained Control Of Bama

Mbu vs Amaechi: Rights Commission Launches Investigation Into Gov’s Allegation Of Rights Abuses In Rivers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *