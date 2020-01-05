Airstrike Kills Scores Of Boko Haram Fighters In Sambisa

by Valerie Oke
Boko Haram
Boko Haram bandits

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE killed several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibukunle Daramola, revealed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

According to Daramola, they recorded the success near Bula Bello when a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft spotted a BHT gun truck under a tree along with scores of BHT fighters converged around the tree on the outskirts of the settlement.

He said, “Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its attack aircraft to engage the location, neutralising some of the terrorists. “Follow-on attacks were also carried out to take out some locations within Bula Bello where the BHTs were tracked to.

“The jets took turns attacking the target area, killing more of the BHTs and destroying some of their structures,” he said. Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.

Tags from the story
Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation, Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Sambisa Forest
