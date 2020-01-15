Akeredolu Spits Fire As FG Proscribes Amotekun Outfit

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has disagreed with the federal government position that Amotekun can not run in the South West region of the country.

Akeredolu, while speaking on ChannelsTv, said the governors will respond to Malami when he comes up with the ‘relevant portions of the law on the matter

“One thing is clear, laws are not made in the office of the Attorney General; he can only interpret the laws and give positions of government on matters relating to the law.

“When he comes out with relevant portions of the law on the matter, we will consider it and respond adequately as the law stipulates.

“We have not met, but I can assure you that when we meet, we will adequately respond to the position of the AGF.”

Read Also: Sowore: Governor Akeredolu Condemns DSS’S Show Of Shame In Court

Recall that Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Gwandu, had earlier issued a statement saying Amotekun can not run in the country.