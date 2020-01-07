Akon Is Not Finding World War III Memes Funny

by Eyitemi Majeed
Akon
Akon

Social media users have been making jokes about a possible world war III, following the killing of an Iranian army commander by U.S airstrike.

One notable personality, who is not finding this funny, is Senegalese-American singer, Akon.

Taking to his official social media page on Monday, the singer stated that all these memes about the war are not funny at all.

He further explained that a lot of lives are at stake on all sides and further stated that no war should be comical.

He wrote:

