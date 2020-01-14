Alaafin Of Oyo Alaafin Clears The Air On Monarchs KWAM 1 Shouldn’t Prostrate For

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, has clarified that he didn’t instruct popular Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall KWAM 1 not to prostrate before any king again following his installation as the ‘Mayegun of Yorubaland.’

He said rather, what he told him is that he should not accord respect to just any king as any monarch who goes about clubbing, smoking does not deserve respect

The monarch said this at the installation of Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall KWAM 1, as the Mayegun of Yorubaland on Monday, January 13th.

In his words;

“I did not mean that he should disrespect the royal fathers. He understands the culture and I am not saying that he should disrespect the culture. But kings who go about clubbing and drinking do not deserve any respect. Accord deserving honour and respect to kings; they are custodians of culture. But there are kings that are not worthy of honour and respect.”