Alaafin Of Oyo Alaafin Clears The Air On Monarchs KWAM 1 Shouldn’t Prostrate For

by Eyitemi Majeed
Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III
Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, has clarified that he didn’t instruct popular Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall KWAM 1 not to prostrate before any king again following his installation as the ‘Mayegun of Yorubaland.’

He said rather, what he told him is that he should not accord respect to just any king as any monarch who goes about clubbing, smoking does not deserve respect

Read Also: Fulanis Disguise As Herders To Rape Our Women In Front Of Their Husbands – Alaafin Writes Buhari

The monarch said this at the installation of  Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall KWAM 1, as the Mayegun of Yorubaland on Monday, January 13th.

In his words;

“I did not mean that he should disrespect the royal fathers. He understands the culture and I am not saying that he should disrespect the culture. But kings who go about clubbing and drinking do not deserve any respect. Accord deserving honour and respect to kings; they are custodians of culture. But there are kings that are not worthy of honour and respect.”

Tags from the story
Alaafin of Oyo state, Kwam 1
0

You may also like

Court Marshal reinstates demoted Major-General Patrick Adebayo Falola

Katsina state government bans any unlawful gathering in the state

“I know I will not make heaven” – Pastor accused of rape, murder of prostitute

Meningitis: Death toll rise to 336

Joro Olumofin and Tunde Ednut

‘You Are Not On My Level;’ Joro Olumofin Slams Tunde Ednut, Lists Achievements

Custom officers discovers 1.3 million dollars in a luggage at Airport

Chaos As Money Changes Into A Bird, Then Starts Talking

Magnitude 8.0 Tsunami hits Mexico

Our Services Save Women from R*pe in Sharia States – Prostitutes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *