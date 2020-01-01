Alex Unusual Expresses Sadness Over Troll Seeing A New Year

Popular reality star, Alex Unusual took to social media to express her sadness over a troll making it into a new year.

Trouble broke out when the reality star expressed how she survived committing suicide in the year 2019.

The troll, however, brought up her relationship with fellow reality star, Tobi Bakre who the troll alleged that she had a fling with.

The reality star expressed her sadness in seeing the troll moving into the new year.

See her post below: