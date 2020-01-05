Aliko Dangote Nets $4.3Billion In 2019

by Olayemi Oladotun

Africa’s wealthiest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote ended 2019 with a total worth of $14.8 billion, representing an increase of $4.3 billion from the $10.3 billion recorded in 2018, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index released recently.

According to the report, this latest development makes the 62-year-old Nigerian businessman the 96th wealthiest man in the world, according to data from the index.

Speaking with Bloomberg, the richest man in Africa has revealed that he has plans to create over 290,000 jobs in Nigeria in the new year.

