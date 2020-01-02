Alleged Fraud: Actress, Lola Magret Finally Speaks On Her Arrest (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood Actress, Lola Magret who was arrested in the United States over alleged credit card fraud, finally speaks on her arrest at the private screening of Aje Oja the movie produced by Faithia Williams.

Lola Magret
Lola Magret

The actress was arrested in Atlanta for money laundering after failing in her picker duties. She was in detention for two weeks after a huge sum was wired into her account and the collection method failed.

Also Read: Ex-Convict Lola Margaret, Liz Dasilva, others storm Bimbo Oshin’s party (Photos)

The actress at the movie premiere revealed that she was betrayed by a friend in the movie industry.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Lola Magret
0

You may also like

We Have Closed The Record Label Arm Of Our Business – Banky W

Kim Oprah

BBNaija’s Kim Oprah Signs Out Of 2019 With Blessings (Photo)

Nigeria Singer, Davido Congratulate Newly Emerged Oyo State House of Rep Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin

Yemi Alade Drops New Single Titled — ‘Kissing’

Yemi Alade Drops New Single Titled — ‘Kissing’

World’s Fattest Man Weighing 444 Kg Dies At Age 44

World’s Fattest Man Weighing 444 Kg Dies At Age 44

Actor Adebayo Salami Conferred With A New Title

VIDEO: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage’s Electrifying Performance At CAF Awards 2017

Tacha

Almighty Tacha Has Been Disqualified From Big Brother House (Video)

“I am obsessed!” Lady who tatted Davido on her chest speaks out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *