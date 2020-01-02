Alleged Fraud: Actress, Lola Magret Finally Speaks On Her Arrest (Video)

Nollywood Actress, Lola Magret who was arrested in the United States over alleged credit card fraud, finally speaks on her arrest at the private screening of Aje Oja the movie produced by Faithia Williams.

The actress was arrested in Atlanta for money laundering after failing in her picker duties. She was in detention for two weeks after a huge sum was wired into her account and the collection method failed.

Also Read: Ex-Convict Lola Margaret, Liz Dasilva, others storm Bimbo Oshin’s party (Photos)

The actress at the movie premiere revealed that she was betrayed by a friend in the movie industry.

Watch the video below: