American Rapper, Ludacris Becomes Citizen Of Gabon (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

American rapper and actor, Ludacris took to his Instagram page to announce that he has become a citizen of Gabon.

The “Fast and Furious” star has been in Africa for nearly three weeks while celebrating the holiday season with family.

The rapper nd his family were presented a Gabonese passport. And it was reported that his entire family were at the office of Gabon Minister of Foreign Affairs D’Alain-Claude Bille.

According to reports, securing a Gabonese citizenship has been in the works for many years for Ludacris and his wife, Eudoxie, who is a native of Gabon.

Watch the video below:

#Ludacris becomes a citizen of Gabon

