American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry Kano Man She Met On Instagram

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

EXTRA: 46-year-old US mum arrives Kano to marry 23-year-od lover she met on Instagram

An American woman, Jeanine Delsky(46) has arrived Nigeria to marry Sulaiman Babayero Isa, a 23-year-old Nigerian she met on Instagram in 2019.

Daily Nigerian reports that Jeanine, a mother of two touched down at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport last Saturday, from California, where she lives.

The bride-to-be was said to have headed to Panshekara, a suburb of Kano, where Isa’s parents live to finalise plans for the marriage and subsequently travel with him to settle down in the US.

According to report, the romance between the duo sparked off in 2019 when they both met on Instagram, after which they exchanged pictures and continued an online courtship that has brought them this far.

She said she loves Isa because of his honesty and that isn’t he reason she has arrived Nigeria to marry him.

She said also that they have both agreed to depart Nigeria for US immediately to settle down after their marriage.

“He messaged me on Instagram saying Hi,” Delsky was quoted as telling Kano Focus.

“I didn’t respond because I have had experiences with Nigerian scammers.

“But there was a guy messaging me and Sulaiman knew he was a scammer so he said “get a job and quit scamming innocent people. So I thought he sounded like a nice guy.”

Isa, a barber and fresh secondary school graduate, revealed that he was ready to follow Delsky abroad to start a new family with the hope she would one day accept Islam.

On their age difference, he said, “it’s even the Sunna of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, Peace be Upon Him, to marry a woman who is far older than you”.

